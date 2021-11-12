Microsoft has begun bringing the new App Store to Windows 10 users. After debuting with Windows 11 and then moving on to testing in the Windows 10 Insider Program, now It is the turn of the rest of the people who use Windows 10 in a stable way.

An announcement that they have made officially and that allows all Windows 10 users to access the available improvements such as new interface, a new policy for developers and more applications. Of course, for now the Android applications do not appear.





A renewed design that makes it a winner





RudyHuyn, one of the minds behind the Microsoft Store, has been in charge of advertising through your Twitter account that the new Microsoft Store has started rolling out to computers that are still using Windows 10.

The new Microsoft Store is coming to Windows 10 PCs !!! This experience will be rolled out in phases for Windows 10 PC users (non-insiders)! If you don’t get the update today, don’t worry, it will come to you quickly! – Rudy Huyn (@RudyHuyn) November 11, 2021

The New Microsoft Store certainly wins a lot, both in design and philosophy and in catalog and organization. On the one hand and although it now applies to Windows 10, the design conforms to what the Windows 11 interface offers and it is much more pleasing to the eye.

But above all Microsoft’s new policy draws attention, which opens the store more than ever. The company wants to attract developers and for more applications to reach the Store than before. This is the case with Discord, Zoom, VLC, Reddit, TikTok, LibreOffice and even the Opera browser. It is about considering the Store as one of the first options when looking for an application.

In summary, the new store is now much more usable than the old one. But that should not make us forget that for now there is no trace of Android applications, which will remain exclusive to Windows 11.

Via | MSPU