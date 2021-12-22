After the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, endless possibilities open up for characters like Morbius or Blade.

Taking into account that Blade He is half human half vampire and hunts monsters of the night and that Morbius He experimented with his blood and became a living vampire, the normal thing is that at some point they collide. Something that will undoubtedly be spectacular for fans of Marvel studios.

The main problem is that the film rights of Morbius belong to Sony, therefore it is within the Cinematic Universe of Venom, which means that it is difficult for him to face characters from Marvel studios. But after Spider-man: No Way Home, anything could happen. In addition, the agreement of Sony with Disney It seems that they are producing very good results and they want to continue doing lucrative businesses.

SONY’s production company, Amy pascal, admitted:

Blade and Morbius, that’s a great idea. You know the future, you never know what will happen. There are all kinds of possibilities.

So the door to movie sharing is open. Would you like it to come true? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.

Companions or rivals?

Blade interpreted by Mahershala Ali has already been featured in the post-credits scene of The Eternals, although on that occasion we can only hear his voice. But he will be a great hero who will face all kinds of monsters. While for now we do not know what they intend to do with Morbius from Jared Leto, since everything indicates that he will try to do good, but his methods will be brutal. Something similar to what we have seen in the two installments of Venom (2018, 2021).

So if they do coincide in a movie they will probably face each other at first, but then they may team up to face a more powerful rival. Something quite common in superhero movies.

Hopefully they will confirm future plans for both characters soon. Meanwhile, we can see all the movies of Marvel studios in the streaming platform Disney Plus.