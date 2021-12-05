We can already see a clip from the movie Morbius where Jared Leto becomes Marvel’s living vampire.

2022 will start with the movie Morbius, where we can see Jared Leto Play this interesting character who just wants a cure for his illness and ends up becoming a bloodthirsty vampire.

During his presentation at CCXP Worlds, Sony Pictures released the first official clip of Morbius from the director Daniel Espinosa, which reveals the terrifying transformation of Dr. Michael Morbius (Jared Leto) on the living vampire, which also causes an extreme amount of bloodshed.

Here we leave you the scene of Morbius:

What is the movie about?

The Doctor Michael Morbius he is dying as he suffers from a rare blood disease. He tries to get a cure and thinks a bat treatment could cure him, but this turns him into a bloodthirsty vampire. Luckily, his human side continues to prevail and he will only try to take down real criminals.

So this movie will show the origin of a new character from Marvel related to Spider-man, who might even join the multiverse party they’re throwing.

Since Jared Leto said: If you’ve seen the latest trailer for Spider-Man: No Road Home, you know that the multiverse has officially opened. There are all kinds of opportunities for the villains to come together and perhaps cultivate their most sinister intentions. “

In Morbius’s film, apart from Jared Leto, there is a spectacular cast headed by Michael Keaton as The Vulture, Matt Smith as Loxias Crown, Adria Arjona as Martine Bancroft, Jared Harris, Tyrese Gibson as Simon Stroud, Archie Renaux as Bobby, Charlie Shotwell as young Michael, Corey Johnson as Mr. Fox and Abraham Popoola as Ryan.

Morbius will premiere on January 28, 2021.