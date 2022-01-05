After a great closing of the year for Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios with the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters, 2022 begins with bad news, as the premiere of Morbius has been delayed until April 1, 2022, a couple of months after the original plan.

However, fans are looking for the bright side of the delay, with some asking for a cameo from Spider-Man played by Andrew Garfield, thus confirming the continuation of his story after his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home and establishing another universe independent of Tom Holland in the MCU.

A couple of weeks ago Spider-Man: No Way Home was released in the cinema and it met the high expectations of the fans, as we saw the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield like superheroes. However, rumors suggest that we will see the actors back in more Marvel and Sony projects, which is why a Andrew Garfield’s cameo in Morbius.

Since then fans have called for the return of Andrew Garfield as Spider-ManThey even campaigned on social media with # MakeTASM3. Even so, at the moment there is no official confirmation, but the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home at the box office is not out of the question to think that Sony Pictures is going to aim even more for its Spider-Man Universe, independent of the MCU .

Tom Holland will remain Spider-Man within the MCU, so it makes sense that Sony want to have your own Spider-Man for movies in your new universe, like Venom and Morbius. The Morbius trailer shows the Oscorp logo that we saw on The Amazing Spider-Man Andrew Garfield, so fans are hopeful that it is set in the same universe.