Morbius has been delayed ... again

In what looks like déjà vu, Sony has revealed that Morbius, the Marvel movie starring Jared Leto, has been delayed yet again. Originally planned for July 2020, the film has moved its release date steadily. Now, it was recently confirmed that fans of this living vampire will have to wait until next April to maybe finally enjoy this feature film.

According to Sony, the film of Morbius It will no longer be released on January 28, as many expected. Instead, Marvel fans will be able to enjoy this film until April 1, 2022. While the reason behind this decision was not shared, this most likely has to do with recent cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Along with this, considering that Spider-Man: No Way Home still in theaters, Sony is likely to want to give this movie more space to keep making money. Whatever the case, the fact is that Morbius, once again, eludes its release date, and nothing assures us that this will happen again in the future.

Editor’s Note:

Maybe the delay of Morbius be the result of the quality of the tape. Although Venom has its fans and has made quite a bit of money, many have complained that this work is not Marvel’s best, and it seems that the Jared Leto film could suffer from this as well.

