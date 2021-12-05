A new poster and unreleased clip of Morbius are breaking social media, and they’re doing it because they’re just brutal.

Sony has released a new clip and poster for the movie Morbius. It is expected to hit theaters on January 28, 2022. The premiere was scheduled for 2020, but was delayed due to the global pandemic. The new clip comes just over a month after Sony released a new trailer.

Check out the amazing Morbius poster and clip right out of the oven.

What will we see in Morbius?

One of Marvel’s most compelling and conflicting characters hits the big screen when Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius.

Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his fate, Dr. Morbius tries a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be radical success is soon revealed to be a potentially worse remedy than the disease.

Directed by Daniel Espinosa, Morbius features a cast led by Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Al Madrigal, Tyrese Gibson and Jared Harris, plus a special performance by Michael Keaton as Adrian Toomes / Vulture.

Morbius will hit theaters on January 28, 2022.

Watch the Living Vampire take on Spider-Man in:

Marvel Deluxe – Spider-Man: Torment and Mask by Todd McFarlane

Todd McFarlane turned his attention to detail toward Spider-Man as he debuted as a storyteller in a rare incarnation of the ’90s! A villain seeking revenge subjugates another of her enemies to her will, but can they resurrect someone else to defeat Spider-Man as a trio?

Get a front row seat to witness the artistic innovations that made McFarlane one of the hottest talents of his era!

The popular work of industry superstar Todd McFarlene continues with the return of a Hobgoblin out of control and crazier than ever. Can the devilish Ghost Rider help the arachnid hero, Spider-Man, stop him?

Later, Spidey takes a walk through the dark sewers below Manhattan to confront Morbius, the living vampire, which means only one thing: The return of the black suit!

And in the end … Spidey joins the team of the great heroes of the nineties. He and X-Force will try to stop the destructive Juggernaut in a stunning two-part comic that takes the word “big screen” literally.

Collect Spider-Man (1990) # 1-7, # 13-14, # 16 and X-Force (1991) # 4.

