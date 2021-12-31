Dec 31, 2021 at 02:40 CET

Álvaro Morata is very close to becoming a Barcelona player completing a trilogy of teams -Atlético, Real Madrid and the aforementioned Catalans- that only Bernd Schuster and Miquel Soler have to their credit. Xavi Hernández has asked for a striker to reinforce the squad and the name of the Juventus striker is first on the list to improve the Barça team. Morata will star in a unique situation in Spain, but not so unusual in other leagues such as the Italian or the English, where great stars have ended up wearing the shirt of several greats despite promising eternal love to their first league.

A clear case of this that we say is a Zlatan Ibrahimovic to whom Juventus opened its doors in 2004. The descent of the Piedmontese to Serie B made the Swede have to pack his bags in Milan two years later. There he played three seasons at Inter becoming a true idol of the fans. When he was better with the tifosi, the Lombards sent him to Barça. There he lasted a year until he signed again for the eternal rival, AC Milan, a club in which he has worn his shirt at various times and where he is currently an idol.

Another who had the face of a good boy and who was finally accused of ‘turncoat’ was Michael Owen. Ballon d’Or with Liverpool in 2001, the forward’s career declined after his move to Real Madrid. The sin of the good Owen was trying to return home wearing the Newcastle shirt first and finally ending up at Manchester United, Liverpool’s eternal rival. The forward has not been able to heal his wounds since then with an Anfield Road that neither forgets nor forgives the betrayal of his idol at the beginning of the century.

Roberto Baggio also represents the case of a superstar who ends up disenchanted with a club and ends up leaving for his eternal rival. That was what happened to him in 1995 when, after being the lord and lord of Juventus, he decided to go to AC Milan. There he did not triumph as he hoped, giving another turn of the screw by signing for Inter Milan after stopping a season at Bologna. Baggio said after retiring that he deeply regretted leaving Juventus and not having competed for a position with emerging Alessandro del Piero.

Hatem Ben Arfa may not have the poster of the previous players, but his story perfectly illustrates what it is like to change colors in a country like France where the fans are not exactly calm. He stood out at Olympique de Lyon at an early age, but a fight with the heavyweights of the locker room sent him to Olympique de Marseille. There he was an idol for two seasons until another fight sent him on loan to Newcastle. In England his career hit rock bottom, but he resurfaced in 2015 after signing free for Nice and scoring a whopping 17 goals. That amount caught the attention of a Paris Saint Germain who recruited him the following year, failing to meet the expectations set again. After moving to lower-level clubs such as Valladolid, Ben Arfa finally completed the French great’s poker by signing in 2020 for Girondins de Bordeaux.

Morata, upon signing for Barça, has several mirrors to look at and not all of them necessarily bad. At 29, the forward can become the third to make the trip to the big three of Spanish football by writing a page available to very few. Active, only Marcos Llorente and Theo Hernández could replicate the deed of good old Álvaro.