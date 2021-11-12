Morana comes to life in fantastic Castlevania cosplay

The fourth and final season of Castlevania came to Netflix this year, and ended the story of Trevor belmont and company. Despite the doubts and skepticism, this animated series proved to be one of the best adaptations of the franchise and fans were delighted with everything that was presented to us. Of course, that includes the diverse cast of new characters.

Among these characters we have Morana, one of the vampires who together with Carmilla, Leonore and Striga they took it upon themselves to terrorize the inhabitants of Wygol. We do not know if this character will return for him spinoff from Castlevania made by Richter belmont and Maria, but in the meantime you can take a look at this cosplay that manages to capture this vampire perfectly.

Via your account Instagram, is cosplayer known as 16 Bit Sami He showed us his own interpretation of this powerful being, who despite not having demonstrated his efficiencies in combat, certainly used his intelligence to escape the terrible fate shared by some of the other vampires.

Editor’s note: It’s a real shame that Castlevania It ended so prematurely with just four seasons, but that is preferable to the series having been unnecessarily extended. At least we will have a new animated series in the future, and hopefully it can meet expectations.

