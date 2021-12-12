Through technology, the platform can accelerate the rental closing processes of these properties while allowing potential tenants to demonstrate their ability to pay and their credentials without having to go through the process of looking for guarantees or extra guarantees. This allows flexibility in the type of income offered, opening the range of opportunities, for example, to foreigners who need to make payments in their local currencies or people who require temporary income without terms of one year.

“Our contracts are practically immediate, investigations are faster, potentially you could close a rental in a matter of minutes,” says Morales.

One of the star services of Morada Uno is the “perfect guarantee”, through which the company is responsible for the tenant payments, as well as the coverage of legal costs associated with any problem that may result from the rent of the property. This guarantee is achieved thanks to the private investment of Brazilian, Mexican and Silicon Valley investors, as well as lines of credit that the company has.

The management of all these services is done through a platform and an application for real estate companies and advisers, where they can control the entire process from the investigation to the monthly payment, or just some part of them. “Part of our vision is to elevate the real estate industry with technology,” Morales says.

For now, the company operates and has teams in cities such as CDMX, Guadalajara and Querétaro, and hopes to increase its presence in the country over the next year, as well as approach more independent and real estate advisers to grow its operations.