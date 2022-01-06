Jan 05, 2022 at 19:33 CET

EFE

Tuesday’s game that was going to face MoraBanc Andorra and the Slask Wroclaw It has been suspended due to the numerous covid positives from the Polish team.

Those of Ibon Navarro, who have just overcome an outbreak of Covid-19, are scheduled to play again on Saturday on the track of the Surne Bilbao Basket. The last match of the Principality was on December 21 in Levallois against the Boulogne Metropolitans 92.

The Slask Wroclaw He requested the suspension of the match by Polish legislation that imposes quarantine measures after various team members tested positive for Covid-19. Those of Andrej Urlep they do not have a minimum of eight players eligible to play. The Euroleague, organizer of the Eurocup, will coordinate with the affected clubs the best options to reschedule the matches.