About the end of I must say, to Luis Novaresio it occurred to him to ask Matilda White, one of his guests of the night, who were the “worst dressed” in Argentina. And the image consultant did not hesitate to answer that Nancy pazos, many times, it was “complicated”. But immediately Mora Godoy jumped to defend the journalist, who is a friend, and took the opportunity to make a defense.

“You were once a badly dressed girl with me …” Matilda remembered with a laugh, thinking that the dancer’s comment was joking. But she warned him: “I am going to tell you that one thing I owe you and I am going to tell you now.” At that time, the former workshop manager of Cut and confection He understood that Godoy’s anger was serious and he prepared to receive the onslaught.

“You have hit me sometimes. And I want to tell you, that’s why I just talked about the other’s gaze, ”Mora began, who minutes before had assured that the pandemic had allowed him to stop paying attention to the opinion of others. And continued: “I don’t want you to hug me or hit me. I am not interested in knowing if I am well dressed or if I am badly dressed. No, it doesn’t happen to me”.

In his defense, Matilda replied: “It’s perfect, because I don’t do it anymore”. “No more portraits, because there is also a theme with that on television. They have destroyed me in that program, I do not remember what it is called because I say The cage of the crazy”, Insisted Mora referring to The fashion cage. And followed: “They have been very contemptuous, very abusive …They told me that I made a dress with the curtains and maybe my grandmother made it with the curtains. So that’s not good ”.

Matilda Blanco is a regular at La Cage de la Moda (Instagram)

Faced with this assertion and while the cycle driver tried to calm the waters, the image consultant asked to speak. “I want to tell you something about what you say, because I understand you. The ones you mentioned are friends, I sometimes go and collaborate with The cage… My grandfather was a tailor and that’s where my love for fashion comes from. And I have to tell you that it was always a game for me. AND, when I realized that many people were hurt a lot, I hurt them, I tried to go the other way. Some celebrities called me and, to others, I called them and warned them, because the one who warns does not betray. But the question is never to do harm, ”he said.

Finally, Matilda decided to make it clear that her opinion should not be taken so seriously by her alludes. “My advice to others is not to give me so much ball or so much importance“, said. And he finished: “There is this thing to stop thinking about the other’s gaze. If I say something, it doesn’t matter. However, Mora did not want to close the issue without explaining his position. “It has changed a lot, but I have been in programs where I have danced and they have treated me badly. And people don’t choose that anymore. Then they wonder why, what happens … They don’t choose abuse anymore ”, concluded Godoy.

