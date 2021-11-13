Are you sad to leave your dog at home when you go out for a ride with the electric scooter or motorcycle? You need a Mopet …

Pets do not get along with two-wheelers, because they are not prepared to transport them.

exist baskets that can be placed in front or behind the motorcycle or bicycle, but they are uncomfortable and small, they are normally completely closed, and the animals are quite exposed to shocks and falls.

The startup japanese Mopet proposes a solution as practical as it is adorable: an electric scooter designed to transport a pet, in a safe way. You can see it in this video:

Mopet It is actually an electric scooter with a design similar to a scooter, but with a seat.

Right under the seat there is a small room in which you can put a pet.

It is not very big, so it can only fit a small dog, or a cat. But it has wide openings so that the animal does not feel overwhelmed, and even he can stick his head out to pry.

It is an excellent place, because It is the most protected area of ​​the motorcycle. Of course it is safer than carrying it in a basket in front or behind.



Despite its status as a scooter, its technical characteristics are quite impressive.

Can transport 140 kilos of weight (adding pilot and pet) at a maximum speed of 37 km / h.

Three battery sizes can be installed, to a range of 30, 40 or 60 km.

It seems like a very practical solution for transport older dogs to the park or who have leg problems, and do not like to walk.

Also to bring your pet home after an exhausting day of racing and ball chasing in the park.

And also, as we see in the video, if you don’t have a pet the compartment also serves to carry luggage: a briefcase, a backpack, or a shopping bag.

Mopet Seeks funding on the Japanese crowdfunding website Makuake. It has a price of about 1,950 euros.