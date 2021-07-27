Moon Knight's possible villain revealed

A couple of months ago it was officially confirmed that Oscar Isaac I would give life to the watchman Moon knight in his own series for Disney Plus. Outside of the starring role, we have no idea what other actors will be accompanying Isaac In the project, however, a recent listing could have revealed the show’s main villain.

According to the official site of Hamilton Hodell, talent agency, will be Gaspard Ulliel (Hannibal Rising, Twice Upon a Time) the person responsible for interpreting Mogart in the series. Mogart is a popular comic book villain who first appeared in Moon Knight # 3 in 1981.

Of course, this is not official confirmation that Hodell I’m either going to get the part or something like that, but if this talent agency listed it, it’s because there’s definitely something going on behind the scenes.

Via: ComicBook

