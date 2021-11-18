Moon Knight is one of the new productions that Marvel is preparing for Disney +. Apparently, this fiction will have a different tone.

Moon Knight is preparing to land in the Disney + catalog, and join the list of successful series that Marvel Studios made in this last year. In this way, there are many expectations regarding this new production, which will star Oscar Isaac. According reveal From Screenrant, this new fiction is expected to be much more violent and dark than the other series that are part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Moon Knight, also known as Moon Knight, is the secret identity of Marc Spector, a character who was created in 1975. He is a mercenary who is left for dead during a mission in Egypt; in this way, he happens to be resurrected by the Egyptian god of the Moon Khonshu. During 2011, this character had a relaunch that completely renewed it. According to various sources, the Disney + series will be based on these new details. In this way, we will see how the main character has dissociative personality disorder and visions that lead him to become a vigilante. In addition to fighting various villains, he must also face his own demons.

A darker shade

The first images of the live-action Moon Knight show us the character relentlessly hitting an opponent and we can also see Oscar Isaac completely bloodied. Without a doubt, Marvel Studios will try to put aside its more subtle tone, and will aim to show a much darker and stronger story, where violence and brutality will be two important axes of the main character.

While past shows like Wandavision, Falcon & The Winter Soldier, and Loki aren’t without action and conflict, Moon Knight proves that she will be more focused on her fight sequences, as she features the brutality of Marc Spector. From Screenrant, they assure that this fiction will have more similarities with heroes such as Daredevil by Matt Murdock or Punisher by Frank Castle, whose series on Netflix showed a higher level of violence.