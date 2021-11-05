EFE.- Credit agency Moody’s expects Covid-19 outbreaks, supply chain problems and job shortages to decrease in 2022 and that the global economy enters a stable growth phase in 2023, according to a report published Thursday.

Moody’s expects the G20 economies to jointly grow 4.4% in 2022 and 3.2% in 2023The result of higher household spending, a replenishment of inventories and an increase in capital investments, the company said in a statement.

In 2022, he estimates that the highest GDP growth will be observed in several “emerging” countries led by the India (7%), China (5.3%) and Saudi Arabia (5.3%), while among the advanced stand out UK (4.8%), Germany (4.5%) and the eurozone in general (4.5%), followed by the US. (4.4%).

The firm believes that the mismatch between supply and demand, as well as the deficit in the labor market, will improve in the coming quarters and that will allow inflationary pressures on the supply side to moderate.

“Monetary and credit conditions will tighten as central banks withdraw support with pandemic-era liquidity and interest rates and take a neutral stance,” said the agency’s senior vice president, Madhavi Bokil, author of the report. .

“If the adjustment is gradual and well communicated – therefore, avoiding financial market surprises- we do not expect growth to derail, “he added.

In its report, Moody’s recognizes that the evolution of the pandemic continues to be a source of uncertainty, adding to it the risk that problems in the supply chain will persist and the possibility that inflation will rise without adjusting wages, which it would affect the purchasing power of households.

