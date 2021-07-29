After Moody’s lowered the credit rating of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), the company in charge of Octavio Romero denounced that it was never provided the support of the technical analysis or the support of the calculations of the projections that affected the indicators that led to the agency to make that decision.

“Through formal communication yesterday we requested that you provide us with the relevant information, including, but not limited to, the analysis and reasoning in accordance with the documents called ‘Integrated Oil and Gas Methodology’ (September 23, 2019) and ‘Government -Related Issuers Methodology ‘(February 21, 2021) issued by the rating agency, as well as the models and other relevant analyzes, ”said Pemex.

Moody’s conclusion focuses on the high risk of payment of debt maturities, for which Pemex promptly delivered to the rating agency the official communication of the support of the Federal Government to make the payment of debt maturities in 2021, according to the report one of the first points that the oil company refutes.

Therefore, Pemex explained that in terms of the current methodology, there can be no risk for the fulfillment of the payment of its debt obligations, since there is support and documentary evidence of the federal budget authorizations for the payment of the debt.

“The Ministry of Finance and Public Credit instructed the expansion of the programmable expenditure of the Expenditure Budget of the Federation for the Fiscal Year 2021 to the Ministry of Energy, to carry out these transfers of resources to Pemex,” said the State productive company in a positioning.

He explained that he has already received 64.124 million pesos that have been allocated in full to the payment of debt maturities for the January-July 2021 period and that the next transfer of resources is scheduled for August.

It is expected that during the fourth quarter of this year there will be the last additional expansion to complete the payment of the debt repayments scheduled for 2021.

Regarding the statement by Moody’s, that the expansion of refining capacity puts the generation of cash flow at risk, Pemex said that both the purchase of Deer Park and the construction of the Dos Bocas refinery go with funds. of federal origin, so they do not have a budgetary impact on your financial balance.

He stressed that although the refining industry operates with narrow margins, it does not mean that it does so permanently with losses, otherwise there would be no market for gasoline and diesel in the world.

Pemex revealed that yesterday that their rating was downgraded to Ba3, they formally accepted the appeal procedure available to issuers for it to be submitted to the Rating Committee for consideration.

The objective of this was for Moody’s to reconsider the conclusions on the ratings, but Pemex indicated that hours after this request was submitted, the rating agency refused the review and ratified the downgrade of the credit rating.

