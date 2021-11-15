

11/14/2021 On at 22:28 CET



Sarunas Jasikevicius was very angry with Barça’s attitude towards Valencia, against whom they lost 79-87 at the Palau. It was not the defeat that bothered him, or having ended the winning streak in the Endesa League, but the game offered by its players.

“Valencia’s victory was well deserved. For our part, I have not prepared my team, but it is tiresome to take responsibility in these situations. We are doing more of the same. It is not necessary to lie, we are not capable of being professionals during a very long period “, assured the Barcelona trainer.

He insisted that the key was the attitude of the players: “It is clear that the team has a lot of level and gets it, but immediately relaxes. As a coach I push them a lot, but we will not be giving two-hour talks every day.”

He revealed what they had worked to face Valencia: “Before the game it was put on the board that Valencia had not lost away from home and that they have come back more than 10 points in the last two games. In Bologna they lost by 21 points and that. means it has character “. And it was very forceful with what was seen on the track: “What worries me is talking about ours. We already know that we are going to be up and down. People do not change and we will suffer. At specific times we will be there, because we have quality, but at other times this will happen to us. Do not lie. I am not here to lie. We need to be professionals “

From his words it is clear that Jasikevicius no longer came to the game satisfied because he considered that they had not done their homework: “After Baskonia I gave a day off for what comes next week and yesterday we had a very bad training session. There are many examples. This year we are still in a good situation, but the truth is that we have a lot of people over 30 years old, we have three bases and should find one who can take the game. No excuse, far from it, because it’s always the coach’s fault, but maybe not this time. “

Insisting on the mental aspect

Faced with the insistent questions about what had happened ‘Saras’ recalled that “three days ago we played a great game and it seemed that we were physically well, but mentally every day is a story and I’m tired of talking to you about the same“, he said to add that” we are going to suffer “

When asked to point out the culprits, he assured that “I have no problem finishing games with the second quintet, is that when we are bad we are all bad. I can’t tell any player that he played a good game today. Perhaps the preparation was bad, you can’t give days off, but you can’t be like that either, you have to be human. “

Finally some names came out: “For Mirotic to score twenty points is very easy. We have discussed it now with Juan Carlos Navarro, here there is a very high level for Calathes to have the statistics he has. They score us 87 points in our field. Are we physically ill? Are we injured & mldr ;? What is Joan Peñarroya going to say about the injured this year? We are not capable, it is what there is“, he sentenced.