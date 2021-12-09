Just a few months after the launch of the iPhone 13, strong rumors about it iPhone 14 they are gaining strength and protegonism. According The Elec, Apple plans to use a hole-in-screen design for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

What will become of the notch on the iPhone 14?

Only the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will have this design. The other two models will keep the notch on the screen.

The on-screen hole will allow you to maximize the on-screen display. The area around the camera hole allows for an immersive full-screen experience.

This is how Apple wants to remove the notch from its iPhone

What remains a mystery is how Apple will integrate all the sensors that make up Face ID into a hole in the screen in its next phones.

Why should we take hearsay into account?

Earlier this year TF International Securities’ Ming-Chi Kuo released a report for Apple’s supply chain investors. The trusted analyst predicted a design change for the iPhone 14 Pro.

For its part, Philoptics, a laser equipment manufacturer announced that it has signed a contract to supply display production equipment with Samsung Display. It is believed to be used in the display panels that Samsung Display plans to supply for the iPhone 14.

Current iPhone display technology

The iPhone 13 Pro has an OLED LTPO screen. This technology allows the screen to have a variable refresh rate of 120Hz. These panels were supplied by Samsung Display and are currently considered among the best on the market by DxOMark.