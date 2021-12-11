Monterrey signs an agreement with Mercado Libre to digitize companies

Monterrey, NL., Signed an agreement with Mercado Libre to digitize micro, small and medium enterprises, we will tell you what technological implications the agreement includes.

Monterrey became the first city in Mexico to sign a collaboration agreement with Free market. The agreement has the objective of supporting the growth of the local economy through electronic commerce, training and digitization of processes.

Last April, Mercado Libre announced that it would invest 1,100 million dollars in Mexico in 2021, this is 161.9% more than the previous year. In fact, this amount exceeds the total budget invested by the company in the last 4 years in Mexico. Free market He pointed out that the objective of this investment was to double its storage centers and strengthen its logistics network.

Now, the mayor of Monterrey, Luis Donaldo Colosio Riojas and Alehira Orozco, director of Public Policies and Government Relations of Mercado Libre, signed an agreement that will allow the government and local businesses to “digitize”.

For royal micro, small and medium enterprises, This means embracing digital tools such as e-wallets and mobile payments. For this, training will be provided for the digitization of the MSMEs.

That is to say, Free market and the government of Monterrey will facilitate courses for the introduction to electronic commerce and the implementation of digital applications to make digital payments for services or products.

What’s more, The digitization of the MiPyMEs will implement the use of QR codes in markets and businesses in Monterrey. These digitization actions will begin to be implemented in 2022 in the city of Monterrey.