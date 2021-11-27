Despite the fact that last year represented a great challenge for tourism companies, they have managed to adapt to continue offering a quality service to their visitors.

For Kanika Soni, commercial director of Trip Advisor, the new hygiene measures, social distancing and the use of technology that prioritizes customer safety has been essential to continue offering a service that makes travelers feel good and protected.

The Travelers Choice Awards recognize companies that are consistently excellent and that, time and again, provide quality experiences for their visitors, managing to adapt to different expectations and new ways of traveling.

Based on the reviews that customers provide on Trip Advisor over the course of a year, this award endorses the excellent service and pleasant experience that Monte Xanic offers its visitors in the midst of a pandemic.

Aligned with its values ​​and principles, Monte Xanic continues to provide a safe experience so that you can taste high-end Mexican wines and enjoy its facilities with all the protection you need.

To view the reviews for which Monte Xanic was awarded the Travelers Choice Award, click here and go preparing your next vacation to visit this wonderful winery where you will have a unique experience.