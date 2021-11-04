As planned, Elden Ring was shown again this afternoon through a extensive commented gameplay of around 15 minutes where new details about your gameplay, environments, monsters and more. This is the first in-depth look at what’s new from FromSoftware after its first gameplay trailer shown during Gamescom 2021.

This extensive demonstration delves into some of the details that still remained to be specified about the Elden Ring experience, such as its combat system or the running your open world. Now it is much clearer that this is a game that Borrow all the spirit of the souls saga and transports you to a much larger universe where more stories and places converge than the one that follows the main story of the game. Apparently in the map menu, The world of Elden Ring will have ** a size very to be taken into account.

The combat, separated by which many had great expectation, has been shown closest to the souls than Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Of course, it will feature their own moves and abilitiesBut it seems to be that slow, calculating stamina-based style of play where every hit counts. There seems to be a new focus on magic and abilities quite spectacular, as can be seen in some combats. We have also seen two big boss battles, a gigantic dragon and a grotesque king with an imposing hammer and too many arms to count. Check out.

Of course, this preview has served to see other details of interest, such as the movement through its open world on the back of a horse, including jumps, or confirmation of Cooperative multiplayer, PvP and invasion of worlds. In addition, of course, it has served to give a premature look at his artistic and visual finish, and it seems that FromSoftware has thrown the house out the window. This demo ran on PC, according to the notes of the video itself.

Elden Ring will go on sale next February 25, 2022 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC. Feel free to sign up for the beta, you could still be one of the lucky ones.