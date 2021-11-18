Monster Hunter Rise and Sonic Team Up for Epic Collaboration

In the world of crossovers between video game sagas there are really crazy things, like Fortnite’s Naruto, but Capcom and SEGA have bet heavily on a collaboration between Monster Hunter Rise and Sonic through an event where they can be achieved outfits and skins inspired by the blue hedgehog saga.

Always on the cutting edge between seriousness and parody of any collaboration between two Japanese franchises, Capcom has presented a Monster hunter Rise free event with SEGA taking place on November 26. The rewards are an outfit inspired by Sonic for the protagonist of the game, with his spikes and red sneakers, apart from a Sonic skin itself for Comrade Felyne and a Tails skin for Comrade Canyne. This last one is completely grotesque, take a look.

OH YEAH! @Sonic_Hedgehog collaboration coming in FAST! Available to all #MHRise players starting November 26. pic.twitter.com/7yu9vyN8Et – Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) November 17, 2021

Without a doubt, it’s one of the craziest collaborations we’ve seen from both Monster Hunter and Sonic. It is unclear if those will appear rings and gems As in the trailer, if that were not enough that the companions were disguised as Sonic and Tails. This content will have to be tested at the end of November to find out.

Monster Hunter Rise is available on Nintendo Switch since last March, in early 2022 it will arrive on PC. For the summer of 2022 Capcom also prepares the first major content expansion for Monster Hunter Rise that, as always, will bring new areas, enemies, equipment and surely the odd surprise yet to be discovered. All the more reason to return to this fantastic Capcom RPG that has worked very well on Nintendo Switch with more than 7.5 million copies sold during these first months on sale