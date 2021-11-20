Mario Delgado, Morena’s national leader, affirmed that although Senator Ricardo Monreal does not fulfill his presidential aspirations in 2024, he will not move away from the transformation movement that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador undertook.

In an interview from Villahermosa, Tabasco, the party leader said that the legislator is a man of principle, so it will be difficult for him to take a different path from Morena.

“He is a man of principles and he is not going to take a different path other than to strengthen the transformation project, whether or not he is the candidate,” said Delgado Carrillo.

“He has the possibility to compete; he is a serious contender and, in addition, he is a man of principle ”, he maintained.

The Executive Committee of Morena has maintained that the election method for the party’s candidate for the Presidency of the Republic in 2024 will be by survey.

In this regard, Senator Monreal has said that this system is not the ideal one and that the party must opt ​​for other methods, such as a primary election, to clear up any doubts about the legitimacy of the results.

“This is how it is in the statutes, this is how it is established and it is the method we trust the most,” Delgado said today. “Look, I’m going to the results; If it weren’t a good method, it wouldn’t have gone the way it did, right? Last June, where we won 11 out of 15 governorships and won the majority in the Chamber of Deputies ”.

“It means that the surveys are used to detect those people

who have a greater potential to win an election, “said the leader of Morena.

