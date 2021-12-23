On Tuesday, Solana’s non-fungible tokens (NFT) project, Monkey Kingdom, which has received notable endorsement from the American DJ Steve Aoki, announced via Twitter that hackers seized USD 1.3 million of community funds through a security breach on Discord.

According to its developers, the hack occurred first with the breach of Grape, a popular solution to verify users in Solana. The hackers then used the exploit to seize an administrative account, which posted a phishing link on the Monkey Kingdom Discord channel. Users who entered the link connected their wallets expecting to receive an NFT, but lost their SOL tokens instead.

Announcement on the discord hack pic.twitter.com/1r7svjlZcB – Monkey Kingdom (@MonkeyKingdom_) December 21, 2021

Unfortunately, the hack occurred as users were queuing for the project’s second minting wave. Monkey Kingdom consists of 2,222 algorithmically generated NFTs around Sun wukong, also known as “The Monkey King” in Chinese folklore. All proceeds from the initial sale of the NFTs went to a charity of their choice, with the intention of supporting Asian communities around the world. It was one of the most successful NFT projects that originated in Asia.

Guys I got drained 650 $ SOL. It is one my biggest mistake. I am always recommending people using burner but I was nervous and fomo the Monkey Kingdom Mint. Never thought it was not a legit mint link in official discord. It is important money to my family: my wife, my son. pic.twitter.com/rtWbCu81Ga – commenstar (@commenstar) December 21, 2021

One Twitter user, calling himself “commenstar,” claims to have lost 650 SOL, worth about $ 120,400, due to the scam. But not all is lost. The Monkey Kingdom team has set aside a compensation fund for victims and is in the process of fully reimbursing those affected. The date and the process for distributing the funds have not yet been revealed.

Phishing attacks are nothing new to the cryptocurrency industry. In the last year, many scammers have repeatedly targeted Discord users and exploited the platform itself to orchestrate such NFT hacks.

Monkey Kingdom community, we have your back! We have begun processing compensation requests and will be contacting individuals starting today. Thank you for your patience! Once you receive your compensation, please kindly share the news with the community. For the Kingdom !! pic.twitter.com/TVbuSqdKtq – Monkey Kingdom (@MonkeyKingdom_) December 22, 2021

