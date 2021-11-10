Sports watches have become one more accessory in the life of any athlete since it helps us to know our body and to have a better training. There are various models and brands with different characteristics that adapt to each sporting discipline.

If you want a simple model perfect for beginners, the Amazfit Band 5 is a good candidate. It is a watch for daily use as it measures the level of oxygen in the blood and monitors the heart rate.





Amazfit Band 5 Sports Watch

Now you can get it in Lidl for 18.99 euros (before 29.99 euros). It works with a battery to batteries and has a touch screen and anti-fingerprint coating. It is totally raincoat and you can submerge it up to 50m deep.

It tracks distance, speed, heart rate changes, calories burned in addition to the menstrual cycle for women. For the moments when you do not do sports, it also has a sensor stress and sleep quality.

You can connect it with devices Alexa in addition to Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 and higher versions. For added safety in outdoor sports, it includes Huami’s BioTrackerTM 2 PPG optical biostracking sensor.

