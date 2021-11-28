The Mexican Women’s National Team defeated its Canadian counterpart in a friendly match 2-1. (Photo: Twitter / @ Miseleccionfem)

The Mexican national team achieved one of its most important victories in the era of Monica Vergara. The Mexican team faced his similar from Canada. The duel was not simple, as the Aztecs faced the team that won the gold medal in Tokyo 2020. The meeting took place at the High Performance Center (CAR) and the Mexicans managed to win 2-1.

This was the first of two meetings that both teams will hold. The matches will be friendly. When coach Vergara took the reins of the team, she assured that the team must face the best in the world to raise its level. His request was answered with two preparation games against the Olympic champions. The first test was successfully passed.

His triumph before the representative of the Maple Leaf It is the third in a row. On this occasion, the game was behind closed doors, but had a transmission via Facebook and TUDN. The fans of the Mexican squad could see how the goals of Stephany Mayor and of Alicia cervantes (first goal with the Mexican team) gave Mexico a very important victory.

Mónica Vergara’s Mexican team is heading for three consecutive wins prior to the World Cup tie. (Photo: Twitter / @ miseleccionfem)

The intensity started from the first minute of the game. The Mexican National Team pressured the visiting team and, at 17 minutes, he caused the maximum penalty to be scored in his favor. Thus, the midfielder of Tigers, Stephany Mayor, took the ball, settled, outlined and ended up deceiving the rival goalkeeper with an inside shot to the center of the goal. 1-0 for the tricolor.

Subsequently, Canada went on the attack in search of a tie, but their attempts were in vain. The first 45 minutes ended and in the second half, the fatigue began to be palpable in the visiting team. The height of Mexico City played in favor of the locals and the physical superiority of the Mexican women was present.

In the 75th minute, Mónica Vergara’s team asserted a set piece. With a long cross, the ball went to the goalpost of the rival, after the rebound, the forward Alicia cervantes He did not hesitate to push the ball head first, less than a meter from the goal. With this annotation, the Chivas artillery confirms its good moment, because recently finished the Liga MX tournament as the top scorer of the contest and now makes his debut in the Mexican national team.