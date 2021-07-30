MonHun Stories 2 will receive a new update

After the launch of Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin On July 9, we saw an update on the 15th of this month, which introduced the Palamute to the game. Now, It was recently revealed that the second wave of free content will be available next week.

According to Capcom, the second content update for Monster Hunter Stories 2 will arrive on August 5, 2021. Here we can face Kulve Taroth on a cooperative expedition mission. Similarly, new Monsties are included, which are variants of Hellblade Glavenus and Boltreaver Astalos.

Are you ready to battle the Mother Goddess of Gold? Kulve Taroth emerges in # MHStories2 next week! pic.twitter.com/srscv6SuGR – Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) July 26, 2021

Capcom has three more updates for Monster Hunter Stories 2 planned until fall. The third wave of content will arrive in early September, adding three new Monsties: Soulseer Mizutsune, Elderfrost Gammoth, and Oroshi Kirin. Update number four will be available later in the same month, adding Dreadking Rathalos and Molten Tigrex, as well as a high-difficulty version of the Kulve Taroth Co-Op Quest.

Finally, Title Update 5 will be released sometime in October. That will also introduce two new Monsties, Silver Rathalos and Gold Rathian, as well as a yet-to-be-revealed Co-Op Expedition Quest monster for battle. Undoubtedly, Monster Hunter Stories 2 it will have enough content to entertain players until the end of the year.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is available now on Nintendo Switch and PC, and its second update will be available on August 5. In related topics, here you can check our review of this game. Similarly, here is the first trailer for Monster hunter legends for Netflix.

Via: Capcom

