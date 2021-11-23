Last week we told you in Hypertextual about the case of ConstitutionDAO: a decentralized autonomous organization that was formed overnight in order to buy the last original copy of the United States Constitution in private hands. What at first seemed crazy, quickly caught the attention of the entire world; to the point that in less than 72 hours they raised more than 48 million dollars in Ethereum. However, the group fell short of its goal, and the recipe for a fascinating story has added an unexpected ingredient: drama.

As published Vice, the consequences of the failed purchase of the historic US document have had a strong impact on ConstitutionDAO. The internal drama has several edges: from the definition of the future of the organization and the distribution of governance tokens among those who participated in the crowdfunding, to the problems to return the donations due to the high commissions of the Ethereum network.

First of all, it is worth noting that ConstitutionDAO created a token called $ PEOPLE, intended for contributors to the crowdfunding campaign. It did not have an economic purpose, but rather to offer participants the possibility of voting on the fate of the United States Constitution. Specifically, how, where and for how long it would be exhibited. Nevertheless, the distribution of voting rights was never explained in detail. The organization stated that this occurred due to lack of time; after all, it all happened in less than a week.

ConstitutionDAO is now suffering the consequences of its meteoric fury

But the great controversy broke out on Saturday, when it was announced on the ConstitutionDAO Discord that the group would drop the $ PEOPLE token and generate a new one called $ WTP (We The People). The explanation behind this decision was that the original token no longer served any function because it had been created especially for the Constitution project. Therefore, the new token aimed to become the current tool to face new initiatives. As you can imagine, the community’s response was far from what was expected.

With the idea of ​​implementing a new governance token, the proponents of ConstitutionDAO backfired. As published Vice, after the failed auction many users began to exchange $ PEOPLE through platforms such as Uniswap. But the organization’s announcement caused the price to plummet and unleashed the ire of taxpayers.

Evolution of the value of $ PEOPLE in CoinMarketCap in the last days

Also, cross accusations began on the group’s Discord as to whether the group was actually operating as a DAO. By not establishing voting parameters with the existing token, those involved criticized that decision-making is concentrated in a small group; something that, clearly, goes against the raison d’être of a decentralized autonomous organization.

But the twists and turns did not end there. Hours later, ConstitutionDAO retraced its steps and canceled the $ WTP implementation. This means that $ PEOPLE is still the only governance token available, although it is not clear what can be done with it. In addition, several contributors have already exchanged them, and some opportunists took advantage of the fact that it was worth practically nothing to buy it in quantity. Since then, the price of the token has risen to $ 0.0045.

Refunds are a problem too

As soon as it was known that ConstitutionDAO had failed to buy the United States Constitution, the group issued a statement indicating that taxpayers could request a refund of their donation. Thus, participants could recover their contribution subtracting the cost of gas; that is, the fee that miners are paid for the amount of processing power required for transactions on the Ethereum network.

The problem is that the price of gas today – and for some time, actually – is very high. Then, those who contributed modest or low figures would not get their money back, since the fee it could be higher than the amount to be reimbursed. Keep in mind that the average donation was approximately $ 206; In addition, ConstitutionDAO mentioned that “a significant percentage” of the more than 17 thousand donations has been made since wallets used for the first time.

What does this mean? That many taxpayers bought Ethereum in a exchange, they transferred it to a wallet, and later to the collective financing fund. Each of these movements required the payment of gas, something that must also be paid for when doing the process in reverse for a refund. So, no matter how much users choose to withdraw ETH from Juicebox, the platform used for the crowdfunding, and keep it in a wallet, they must pay at least a commission. And if the amount was not large enough, it is impossible to get it back.

This creates a dilemma for many taxpayers, who have no choice but to trust that ConstitutionDAO will present a new project that deserves to be supported; or give the money for lost. In the latter case, some were inclined to burn Ethereum —that is, take it out of circulation—, sending it to addresses from where it cannot be recovered.

The lack of an alternative plan seems to be the great shortcoming of ConstitutionDAO

Image: Sotheby’s

While social media and Discord debate whether the ConstitutionDAO plan was valid or if it was a scam, the look deserves a deeper look. The organization’s crazy plan put the qualities and possibilities of DAO and the web3 on the table. That thousands of people from all over the world have come together in record time with a goal, collecting millions of dollars in a few hours, should not be taken lightly.

ConstitutionDAO’s big problem appears to be the lack of a “plan B.The protagonists of this initiative were convinced that they would buy the US Constitution without setbacks. And the reality was very different and hit with great force. So, in the absence of an alternative to allocate the funds in case the The main goal, the chaos did not take long in. It is clear that the dizziness of the project was a double-edged sword in this story.