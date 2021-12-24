Claude Monet and all his contemporaries and friends are part of the new exhibition that is coming to the Monument to the Mother replacing Van Gogh Alive!

In addition to the work of Monet, viewers will have at their disposal the work of such artists as Manet, Pissarro, Renoir, Degas, Cézanne, Toulousse-Lautrec, Seurat and the underappreciated Impressionist women such as Mary Cassat and Berthe Morisot, between many more.

“At ifahto we are very proud to present what is perhaps the most extensive exhibition about Impressionism, through one of its main exponents such as Monet and his friends. This is thanks to the trust that the Must Wanted Group once again gave us, through its CEO, Bernardo Noval, to mount and produce this incredible journey through one of the pictorial movements that changed the course of painting and art “, he mentioned in a statement Ignacio Famanía, CEO of Ifahto, in charge of producing this new staging in which Impressionism is the protagonist.

Throughout the years, art has served to express all kinds of ideas and positions, always appealing for freedom of thought.

That is why the great artists of history continue to set the standard for new generations of creators or artists who, now with the great tool of technology, have given a new impulse to art, but always making it clear that everything is it’s about freedom.

It should be noted that Impressionism is one of the most influential and important movements in the history of modern art, and this is the bet that is reaching one of the most iconic monuments in Mexico City, thanks to an alliance between ifahto and the company Most Wanted Group.

The alliance between Must Wanted and ifahto, the leading Mexican company in the production of events in the country, is a great success to guarantee the quality of the event, due to the enormous experience it has in having also produced Van Gogh Alive! and above all because of the commitment he made to have it ready for its opening on December 15th ”, says Bernardo Noval, Managing Director of Must Wanted Group.

For his part, Ignacio Famanía, clarifies that “being at the forefront of the implementation of this project is the result of the great teamwork we have done with Must Wanted Group. Over the months, Bernardo Noval has strengthened his work team and we have collaborated together to be able to offer an experience that meets the expectations of the audience. Erick Soto is a very good partner with Must Wanted Group, which is why he is in charge of this project. Internally, we are replicating the work formula that has already worked for us in previous projects with the guarantee of delivering the high standards that the client is looking for ”.

MONET & Friends is available on the esplanade of the Monument to the Mother, a place that has been adapted with all safety and hygiene measures.

