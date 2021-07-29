It has been almost two months since Monark officially revealed its release date, in addition to the platforms for which it would be released. The new game of Lancarse offers us a so fun and frantic adventure What Megami Tensei and Shin Megami Tensei, and today we can see it in action. Lancarse has launched a new video gameplay in which we can see various aspects of Monark gameplay, as well as its story mode.

This new video lasts more than eight minutes, and in it we can see the strategic battles, mechanics and the world that Monark proposes us. In the video we can see how the Shin Mikado Academy is consumed by the mist, and you will have to enter the Otherworld and use the help of your friends and demons to end threats looming over humanity. You can increase your level of insanity to strengthen your Ego and lead troops in combat, as your friends and teachers battle the threats of the Shin Mikado Academy.

Here we leave you the new Monark gameplay, and although it is only in Japanese at the moment, we know that a video is worth a thousand words. The trailer features a new narration by Madoka Asahina, actress who has lent her voice to Chiyo Aikawa character inside the game.

Monark is currently being developed for PS4, PC and Nintendo Switch. The game has its release date scheduled for October 14 in Japan, Meanwhile in West we can enjoy it from early 2022 on all platforms. In addition, it is on this last date when the game will join Steam so that everyone can get hold of it. However, although some time is missing, stay tuned for the next news about Monark.