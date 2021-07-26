. With nine confirmed tests and four yet to be defined,. In this regard, the Monegasque round is the only one that also has a route, as well as a new base. In fact,, something that had not happened in the Monte Carlo Rally since 2006. With this new epicenter, the test will countthat add 319.33 kilometers against the clock.

The Monte Carlo Rally has had a ‘two-headed’ design in recent years, with Valence and Gap as venues for the event in the days leading up to the last stage, always held in the mountains of the Principality. This will not be the case in the 90th edition of the rally, since the service park will be throughout the event in the port area of ​​Monaco. This new design of the event will cause the test to take place between January 20 and 23, 2021 recover several stages that have not been contested for many years. In fact, the route is 95% new compared to the one used by the WRC in 2020.

After Thursday’s departure at the Plaza del Casino, andhe Monte Carlo Rally recovers the traditional ‘Col de Turini night’. A really demanding and tough start that gives way to an equally tough Friday stage with two loops of three sections next to the Mercantour National Park. The second stage of the rally has 118.88 kilometers against the clock. For the third stage the rally travels further north, to the Alpes de Haute Provence. For its part, Sunday’s final day includes four special stages in the northwest of the Maritime Alps with 67.52 kilometers that will serve to close the event.