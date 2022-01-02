Jan 01, 2022 at 19:15 CET

Adrià Leon

Marseillais and Monagascans will play their round of 32 matches tomorrow morning against Chauvigny and Quevilly-Rouen respectively.

The set of Jorge Sampaoli you will visit the Chauvigny (21.00h), one of the coconuts of the National 3, the French third division, to try to continue taking steps forward in what is being a good start to the season. To the whole of the Velodrome, if there are no changes, he will lead it once again Dimitri payet, which at 34 is setting one of its best seasons in terms of numbers: 8 goals and 8 assists in the 20 games he has played so far.

Monaco, meanwhile, will have to storm the Stade Robert-Diochon, home of Quevilly-Rouen in Ligue 2, which currently occupies the eleventh position in the table. The meeting will be played at 6.30 p.m. and it could be the last with Niko Kovac at the helm after, the more than possible arrival, of Philippe Clement. According to ‘L’Equipe’, The Monegasque team could already have Kovac’s relief closed, which could even cause an absence in this round of Cups. The replacement would be Philippe Clement, Belgian coach of the Club Brugge, who would already be looking for a replacement. Clement would arrive at the Luis II Stadium with up to three assistants, also from the Belgian club.

The Croatian, for this cup match, will continue without being able to count on Matsima, Jean Lucas, Diop, Diatta, Aguilar or Cesc Fabregas.