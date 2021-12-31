Social networks are a space where many people use them to have fun and share recreational content for other Internet users. With the arrival in theaters of Mexico of the new animated film from Universal Studios, Sing 2, where Chayanne voices one of its iconic characters, it went viral on digital platforms for a peculiar reason.

Many of the Internet users shared memes and images where they assured that the mothers of Mexico and Latin America will be very happy and will go to the cinema to see the animated film just because the Puerto Rican singer participates.

“Spoiler: #Chayanne also looks handsome like Clay Calloway in # Sing2,” says a post shared on the account of the famous Mexican cinema chain Cinépolis.

The Cinépolis post shows an image where the character of Clay Calloway, a huge lion, appears, which Chayanne does his dubbing. “My mom coming to Sing 2 to see Chayanne,” says the meme.

But also other Internet users shared other memes where he assured that it was his father.

“My dad will be on Sing 2 #Chayanne # Sing2,” says one of the tweets.

Thus it emerged that Chayanne is the “father of Latin America”

This nickname that emerged in social networks every time the borrica singer is named, is due to the large number of female fans of all generations that follow him.

It is normal to see Chayanne trending on social networks on days like Father’s Day, since many Latin Internet users assure that he is the father of their children because he is classified as the “perfect man” and his “lost children” have accepted him as his father.

It is not the first time that Chayanne receives samples of great love, affection and support from his audience on digital platforms, which is why he maintains excellent communication with all his fans in his various accounts on social networks.

