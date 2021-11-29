We are still in a state of shock after the announcement of Virgil Abloh’s death. The one who was Creative Director of Off-White and Louis Vuitton man has left a great void in the world of fashion, but he also leaves us a great legacy. With an aesthetic and a very marked personality that has been creating a school over the years, his designs and capsule collaborations will always be remembered.

Nike and Virgil Abloh, a love story that never disappointed

Since the first sneaker collection with Nike at the end of 2017, the synergy between the two has been gaining strength and popularity. The designs that both launched sold out in a few minutes, revaluing each of the models in the second-hand market.

His emotional first show with Louis Vuitton

The images of Virgil Abloh and Kanye West hugging crying after the first show under the directive direction of Louis Vuitton Man will be remembered. Emotional and groundbreaking, that collection will be remembered until the end of time (as well as all the other collections that followed).

A new sense of fashion streetwear

Virgil Abloh knew how to give a new sense to luxury streetwear fashion through his Off-White brand. He made the everyday something unique, invading the street style with his logo cotton t-shirts and sweatshirts and playing with the fabrics, textures and shapes of the designs.

His triumph at the MET gala

Her first MET gala was accompanied by the hand of Kendall Jenner. In 2018, he dressed the model in white and showed that his style was capable of conquering one of the most important events in the world of fashion.

In charge of designing one of the most viewed wedding dresses in RRSS

Hailey Bieber Baldwin did not hesitate to choose him to design her wedding dress. Entering the bridal world for the first time, Virgil showed that one can be true to his style without giving up tradition and elegance. With hidden logos all over the dress, the veil was the main protagonist of the final look.

A designer capable of collaborating with all possible brands

Far from collaborating only with fashion brands, Virgil Abloh showed that his style could be applied to all kinds of objects: from furniture designed by Ikea to other more everyday products such as Evian water bottles.

Virgil transformed the world of fashion with all his designs, making quotation marks his hallmark. The world of fashion mourns his absence, however his legacy will always remain with us.

Photos | Instagram @virgilabloh