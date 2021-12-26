Now that the little ones spend so much time at home thanks to Christmas vacationsIt’s a good idea to keep them busy by doing fun activities with them.

A very entertaining option if we have a little chef at home is to bake cookies with different and fun shapes, and then eat them as a family! That is why we have signed these cookie cutters to use at Christmas and all year round:

The first of our options is very Christmas and although it would arrive home just before the end of the year, it is still a good time to enjoy with the little ones of the house. It is a set of cookie cutters in the shape of a doll, a Christmas tree and the necessary parts to assemble a typical gingerbread house.

We can find this complete set on Amazon with a total of 18 stainless steel pieces (suitable for the oven and the dishwasher) for only 13.99 euros (with delivery on December 27 if we order today).





More neutral and perfect to use throughout the year are these stainless steel cutters with shapes of hearts, stars, circles or flowers, in different sizes. A complete set of cutters that we can use at Christmas (the stars) or Valentine’s (hearts), but which we can also take advantage of on children’s birthdays.

We find it for sale on Amazon for only 8.99 euros the complete set of 12 dishwasher and oven-safe cutters (delivery would be December 30 if we buy it today).





More childish is this selection of silicone molds, perfect for the little ones in the house who love the engine because they are shaped like cars, trucks, elicopters and vespa-type motorcycles. A very simple way to make cookies since they just have to make sure to fill the mold with the dough and wait for them to be made in the oven.

Being made of silicone (BPA free) it is easy to unmold and then we can easily clean them by hand or in the dishwasher. We found it on Amazon in a pack of 8 on sale today for 15.99 14.99 euros.





Finally, if we want to personalize the cookies to the maximum, we can make them in a simple, round way with this cutter and give it a touch thanks to these stamps with messages. A way of making it clear that the recipe has been made with love and affection, but without too many complications.





The set consists of six pieces, five silicone stamps (with wooden handles) with different designs and a simple stainless steel cutter. All this for sale on Amazon for only 12.90 euros (with shipping the next business day).

Cinnamon, raisin and walnut American style cookies

And you dare to take advantage and launch yourself to try new recipes, we leave you three products for sale on Amazon that are not only on sale, but will make our lives easier.

The favorite oil-free fryer: The Aigostar, one of the best rated in its category, with 1,500 W of power per 64.99 euros 59.99 euros.





Cecotec’s highest rated multi-function kitchen robot: the Mambo 1009, a way to save time (and effort) in the kitchen, which we now find reduced by 399 euros 299 euros.





The 4th Gen Echo Dot Assistant with 6 Months of Free Amazon Music: Perfect to help us with our daily routines, from checking the news, listening to music or even guiding us while we prepare the most delicious recipes today. 119.99 29.99 euros.





