Nov 24, 2021 at 12:07 PM CET

EFE

The Villarreal footballers, Raul Albiol and Moi Gomez, reached a number of centenary yellow matches after playing this Tuesday against Manchester United in the group stage match of the Champions League.

In the case of the youth squad Moi GomezThis Tuesday’s match was the 200th in the first team, which makes him one of the seventeen players in Villarreal’s history to reach two hundred official matches.

While in the case of Raul AlbiolThis meeting was the hundredth game for the Castellón team after two and a half seasons at the club.

Moi Gomez He distributes his two hundred games with the Villarreal first team in 134 league games, 19 in the Copa del Rey, 24 in the Second Division, 17 in the Europa League, 5 in the Champions League and one in the final of the European Super Cup.

In the case of Raul Albiol, the defender has played a total of one hundred games, which are divided into 80 league games, 11 in the Europa League, 5 in the Champions League, 3 in the King’s Cup, and one in the final of the European Super Cup.