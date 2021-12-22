Day of hikes for the MOEX Russia Index, which ended the day on Wednesday, December 22, with notable increases in 1.45%, until the 3,746.75 points. The MOEX Russia Index marked the maximum figure of 3,759.67 points and a minimum of 3,699.06 points. The trading range for the MOEX Russia Index between its highest and lowest points (maximum-minimum) during this day it stood at the 1.61%.

Considering the last week, the MOEX Russia Index records a rise in 3.45%, so that in year-on-year terms it still maintains an increase in the 15.41%. The MOEX Russia Index a 12.61% below its maximum this year (4,287.52 points) and a 14.33% above its minimum valuation for the current year (3,277.08 points).

