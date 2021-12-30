In most cases, space is extremely limited at home, the floors are usually smaller than we would like And especially when we have children at home, keeping order at bay can be tricky.

That is why it is a good idea to find customizable options to store our clothes, toys, etc., which allow us to make the most of the available meters. This is the case of the modular cabinets or shelves that we list below and that can be the most practical purchase for the home:





The first option is this modular uncovered closet, perfect for setting up an improvised dressing room in any room. A modular structure with different shelves and bars to hang clothes that allows us to store all kinds of clothes, bags or even shoes.

It is designed by Amazon Basics and made of steel available in three different shades (although we are conquered by black for its industrial touch). We can find it for sale from 121.91 euros.

With a totally different aesthetic we have this modular shelf made up of different cubes -in this case six but more can be added- in black wood. One option perfect for those looking to store shoes, jumpers and t-shirts or directly books.

The assembly promises to be simple, so much so that it does not need screws and is available on Amazon – where it has an average note of 4.2 stars – from only 30.02 euros (the price may vary depending on the number of modules that we choose ).

If we are looking for something similar but with a more neutral aesthetic, we can opt for this modular shelf with six cavities to organize all kinds of things, from clothes to shoes or even toys.

We can decorate them with boxes to be able to store without showing what we are hiding, or leave everything in view if we are particularly tidy. We can find it for sale on Amazon – where it has its recommendation label and an average rating of 4.5 stars among buyers – from 55.09 euros (the price may vary depending on the size we choose).

If we are looking for something more childish or with a different aesthetic, this modular wardrobe in pink with a oriental inspired illustration it may be the perfect choice. It is a portable modular wardrobe that has shelves for sweaters, T-shirts or blankets and several bars to hang clothes.

As it is a modular wardrobe, we can completely customize its aesthetics, placing each module creating a staircase for example or forming a more traditional vertical aesthetic. We found it on Amazon for 221.76 euros.

Very similar but in a neutral white color we have this XXL size modular wardrobe which is perfect for gaining storage space at home or in the storage room (for out-of-season clothes for example).

It is a very complete option that can house everything from clothing, accessories or even shoes. The structure is fully customizable so that we can make the most of the available space. We find it available on Amazon from 96.99 euros, although the price will depend directly on the choice of size.

