EFE.- The biotech Moderna announced on Friday that it will deliver an additional 20 million doses of its covid-19 vaccine to the global Covax distribution initiative in the second quarter of 2022.

It’s a statement, Moderna said that this supply is the result of a new agreement with the GAVI Vaccine Alliance, which together with the World Health Organization (WHO) distributes anticovid doses to developing countries through the Covax mechanism.

The company also announced that it has modified its current contract with GAVI to expedite the delivery to Covax of another 20 million vaccines that were scheduled for the first quarter of 2022 before the end of this year.

In total, Moderna points out that it will have made some 54 million doses available to Covax in 2021, and expects to deliver 96.5 million in the first quarter of 2022 and 136.5 million in the following quarter.

Following the identification of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the WHO has called for accelerating equality in vaccines as soon as possible and protecting the most vulnerable to avoid dangerous mutations.

COVAX has so far delivered 650 million doses of vaccines free anticovid or at a minimum price to 144 low- and middle-income countries, and has called on manufacturers to prioritize their cause to accelerate vaccination rates.

