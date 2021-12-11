Modern, which has demonstrated the power of messenger RNA as a vaccine technology to COVID-19. It aims to show that it may work better than existing vaccines in counteracting seasonal influenza. And eventually other respiratory infections.

Moderna: Results revealed on Friday are the first look

The results revealed Friday are the first look at a vaccine Moderna designed in January and underwent human testing just five months ago. A timeline showing the speed at which mRNA injections can proceed.

However, the initial data seems somewhat mixed. They indicate that the vaccine can stimulate the desired immune responses to the strains for which it is designed. But they also raise questions about whether it can outperform other options.

The injection, called mRNA-1010, is constructed similarly to Moderna’s vaccine for COVID-19. Wrapping a strip of genetic code in a bubble of fat that, once injected into the blood. It induces cells to produce a protein found on the surface of the target. virus.

Current vaccines are generally 40-60% effective

In the case of influenza, that protein is called hemagglutinin and is the primary target of available influenza vaccines. However, it changes shape frequently and can vary depending on the flu subtypes that may be more or less frequent in a given year. Current vaccines are generally 40-60% effective against the circulating strain of flu. A mismatch that partly reflects the months of lead time that manufacturers need to prepare the vaccine each year.

Moderna believes that mRNA could be a more flexible system. This would allow the company to design and tailor its vaccine closer to flu season, when scientists are more confident which strain might predominate.

For the Phase 1 study, Moderna designed a vaccine for four strains selected by the World Health Organization: H1N1, H3N2, and two influenza B subtypes known as Yamagata and Victoria.

Three doses (50 micrograms, 100 micrograms, and 200 micrograms) were tested in groups of 45 study participants each and compared with a fourth group that received placebo.

Unusually, higher doses did not appear to lead to immune responses

Unusually, the higher doses did not appear to lead to significantly higher immune responses, but did result in more frequent reactions, prompting Moderna to focus on the 50-microgram dose, which it will also test in Phase 2.

Twenty-nine days after the 50-microgram injection, antibody levels against H1N1 and H3N2 had increased 10-fold and 8-fold, respectively, in adults 18 to 49 years of age, and 6-fold in each of adults over 50 years. The immune response against the two influenza B strains was lower, with antibody increases of 3 and 2 times for Yamagata and Victora, respectively, in both age groups.

“It’s a bit of a mixed and specific picture,” Moderna president Stephen Hoge said in a conference call on Friday. “We have to be careful about over-interpreting” the data, he added, citing the small number of patients in the study.

The antibody titer or level after Moderna’s vaccine did not appear to be markedly different.

Among older adults, the antibody titer or level after Moderna’s vaccine did not appear to be markedly different from that generated by a high-dose Sanofi-approved Fluzone injection in a separate study, based on data shared by Moderna.

Biotech executives defended the results and asked analysts for patience until the company had more results to share.

“I would really caution against direct comparisons,” Hoge said. “We have to provide that data, but we think it has to come from the Phase 2 study, in which we have an active comparator.”

In addition to the 50-microgram dose, Moderna will also test a lower 25-microgram dose in that Phase 2 study. However, some analysts saw that move as a response to the shot’s side effect profile.

