Reuters.- Moderna Inc said Monday that a booster dose of its Covid-19 vaccine appears to be protective against the rapidly spreading Omicron variant in laboratory tests and that the current version of the drug will remain Moderna’s “first line of defense against Ómicron ”.

The vaccine maker said the decision to focus on the current vaccine – mRNA-1273 – was due in part to how quickly the newly discovered variant is spreading. The company still plans to develop a specific vaccine to protect against Omicron, which it hopes to take to clinical trials early next year.

“What we have right now is 1273,” Dr. Paul Burton, Moderna’s chief medical officer, said in an interview. “It is very effective and extremely safe. I think it will protect people during the next holiday period and in these winter months, when we are going to see the most severe pressure from Ómicron. “

The firm said a two-dose regimen of its vaccine generated low neutralizing antibodies against Omicron, but a 50-microgram booster dose increased them 37-fold. A higher boost, 100 micrograms, raised antibody levels even higher, by more than 80 times.

The data, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, looked at the blood of people who had been vaccinated against a pseudovirus designed to look like Ómicron. This is data similar to that discussed by infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci.

Burton said it will be up to governments and regulators to assess whether they want the enhanced level of protection that a 100-microgram dose could confer.

The company said this dose is generally safe and well tolerated, although there was a trend for slightly more frequent adverse reactions.

Moderna also tested the vaccine’s efficacy compared to its booster prototypes targeting multiple earlier variants of interest, and said the results were similar.

