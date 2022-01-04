Infinity Ward would come to revolutionize the series again.

Call of Duty Vanguard, the annual installment of the 2021 series, hit the market just a couple of months ago with little noise, almost sidelong. It is possible that due to the recent controversies of Activision, but the company already has its sights set on the next installment that would arrive at the end of this 2022. It would be Modern Warfare 2, and the first details of the game have already been leaked.

According to the well-known insider Tom henderson, Modern Warfare 2 would be set in South America and his campaign would be related to the drug cartels. The thing is not there, since in terms of its multiplayer proposal, like Battlefield 2042, this new installment of the Call of Duty series would have an Escape From Tarkov-style PvEvP game mode that would be called DMZ. In this way, the Infinity Ward team would be working conscientiously on a new AI system, as well as a completely new map designed for the occasion which could also be used in Warzone later.

On the other hand, Henderson ensures that the multiplayer mode of the remastering of the classic Modern Warfare 2 that was going to come out shortly after Modern Warfare 2019, will be incorporated in this sequel. Would have various weapons, maps and operators related to this classic of the series. It could also contain some type of free to play content, says the leaker, although the matter is not too clear, since Warzone is also free.

As incredible as it may seem, images of the Call of Duty 2023 have already been leaked

In any case, it seems that the new installment of Call of Duty from 2022 will be Modern Warfare 2 and, unlike Vanguard, it seems that its development is progressing without too many setbacks. At least, that’s what Henderson says after seeing some pre-Alpha material. Hopefully it reaches late 2022 for PlayStation, Xbox and PC consoles. We’ll see if Vanguard’s slump in sales can be overcome.

