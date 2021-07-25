Modern games won't go above 30 FPS

There is still a while for the arrival of the Steam deck to the market, but little by little we are learning new details about the new mini computer of Valve. On this occasion, we already have a better idea of ​​the type of experience we can expect when enjoying current titles on a portable basis.

The Steam deck It may not be as powerful as we thought, because although it will be able to run things like Cyberpunk 2077 and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, don’t expect to do it the best way. Pierre-Loup Griffais, developer of this hardware said the following:

“People still value the frame rate and high resolutions on different platforms. And I think this content will scale very well at our 800p and 30Hz resolution. “

Nevertheless, Valve you are confident about the performance of the Steam deck, since they are using new technology for their development, and they believe that it will hold up very well for the arrival of future games.

The Steam deck It is slated for release in December this year, but not worldwide.

Via: PC Gamer

