Modder are already fixing GTA: the Trilogy

Once again modders become the caped heroes of this medium. After the poor reception of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition, one fan in particular has been commissioned to create a mod for San Andreas, which improves the textures of various elements of this virtual world.

Recently, a modder shared on the site of Nexusmods a mod known as GTA SA Project Texture Overhaul, which offers 85 textures upgraded to San Andreas, the most beloved title of this remastered collection. Here we can find improvements for visual elements such as stones, sand, mud and dirt, as well as new roads and sidewalks in Los Santos and San Fierro.

The creator of this content ensures that more textures will be added in the future, and 90% of these can be found up to 4K. Regrettably, this only applies to GTA: San Andreas. However, it is not ruled out that we will eventually see similar works for GTA III and GTA Vice City.

In related topics, the first patch for GTA: The Trilogy has reached consoles, and here we tell you what it offers. Similarly, a VR mode is hidden in this collection.

Editor’s Note:

Without a doubt, it is a shame that fans have to turn to unofficial works to enjoy the remastering they were waiting for. Although some of the 85 textures that this mod shows look almost identical to the work that Rockstar published, there are some sections where you can tell the difference.

Via: Nexusmods.