The videogame Red Dead Redemption 2, It was released more than three years ago, however, it is not surprising that it is still a widely used title and with constant movement on the part of its players.

Possibly this masterpiece of Rockstar games, is still valid as joys and news continue to reach its hundreds of thousands of followers around the world.

As it is on this occasion, which surprised us now that a mod has come to light, with which in Red Dead Redemption 2, we can release the camera in cinematics and explore them in depth either in the first person, in the third person or from a completely different point from the one originally thought by the North American company.

A very apt example to show the capacity of this mod, is to look at the demonstration that the creator of the mod himself, Shaun akerman, Call of Duty community manager and also title buff starring Arthur Morgan.

“I have managed to create a mod that allows you to experience the cinematics in third / first person for immersion and offers a free camera to explore them”.

Akerman, through his twitter account, where he has also shown four screenshots of Red Dead Redemption 2 exemplifying how this mod works, showing that this new mod will allow us to access locations never seen before and enjoy the reactions of characters that even They were out of shot during the cutscenes, bringing new life to an already unforgettable title.

And it sounds interesting that a video game title with more than three years keep getting interesting mods, something that its users know how to take advantage of and appreciate.

This mod is available in the game, and remember that in Red Dead Online multiplayer mode, it allows you to enjoy the experience of moving freely through an open world set in the American West with our friends.