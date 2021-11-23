Beyond the discounts on mobile phones that different manufacturers and distributors are doing, this year’s Black Friday is characterized by a wave of offers from operators; and that the day has not yet come. From Orange to Vodafone, to local operators like Euskaltel or OMVs like Oceans, everyone wants to join the party.

Another one that is not missing from the appointment is Movistar, which this year has chosen to offer its Fusion clients all kinds of devices for zero euros. And we say “for zero euros” because it is not free, it is in exchange for a stay of 36 months. Careful with that.

For new and current Fusion customers

This year, Movistar’s Black Friday comes loaded with electronic devices at zero euros and that includes smartphones, tablets, Smart TVs, smartwatches and game consoles. The promotion is applicable both to customers who already have a Fusion contract and are going to upgrade to a superior package and to those who are going to hire it, although the available equipment varies according to the chosen modality.

That is to say, depending on the Fusion that you hire or the Fusion that you change, you will have a catalog of devices included so that you can choose the one you want. Or whatever you want, because in some cases it is possible to get a pack with two terminals for zero euros. Here are some examples:

The catalog also includes other phones, other equipment such as the Xbox S and other device packs that are temporarily out of stock, as well as several proposals that, although they do not cost zero euros, do have a reduced price. The promotion will be available all week, from today 23 to 29 November, both included.

Zero euros does not always mean free

According to what we have explained, this Movistar promotion seems like a very attractive gift, right? Well not exactly. Zero euros does not always mean free, and we realize that when we read the fine print of the promotion:

The device is offered for a 36-month rental with an option to purchase at any time. The offer is limited to one device or pack per Fusion customer and subject to early termination fee before 36 months, as well as risk assessment and approval.

This means that, although Fusion has not been permanent for a long time, all these devices do They have been associated with a stay of 36 months. Therefore, if you want to unsubscribe from Fusion earlier, you can continue with the lease with a fee that “may be different” (higher) or terminate the contract early by acquiring the device for the updated cost.

More information | Movistar