The Chinese brand was one of the first to introduce this novel function of increasing RAM. A few months ago it began to introduce it in the Asian country, but recently it can already be found in various terminals of the firm . Phones that take advantage of 2GB virtual RAM are:

It’s about memory Virtual RAM , a property that various brands have chosen to implement. Its role is to improve the performance and task management of mobile devices. There are several companies that have already started upgrade the software of many of your smartphones for this tool to start working, some of them are not available sale in Spain , but what are the companies that offer this service?

OPPO

OPPO is the company that started paving the way for virtual RAM. The Chinese firm has a wide list of terminals that can take advantage of the expansion of up to 7 GB memory:

Oppo Reno4 Pro 5G

Oppo Reno4 5G

Oppo-Reno4 SE

Oppo Reno3 Pro

Oppo Reno3

Oppo Reno2 Z

Oppo Reno2 F

Oppo Reno2

Oppo-Reno Z

Oppo Find X2 Pro

Oppo Find X2

OPPO Find X2 Lite

Oppo A92s

Oppo A72

Oppo-A52

Oppo A32

Oppo A91

Oppo-A11 / A11x

OPPO F17

OPPO F17 Pro

OPPO F15

Samsung

A few weeks ago Samsung has started offering this functionality on some of its devices. For sure it is not that they are going to make much use of it, since they have been two high-end smartphones and that those who have received this RAM have more than decent RAM 4GB extension.

Samsung Galaxy A52s

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Huawei

Under the denomination Memory Turbo The China-based company has also joined in to integrate this RAM memory extension into its terminals adding 2 GB more. The smartphones of the brand that will enjoy it are:

Huawei P40 and P40 Pro

P30 Pro and P30 Lite

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Honor 20 and 20 Pro

Huawei Nova 8i and 3i

Huawei Nova 9

Huawei Y9

Alive

Alive was one of the precursors of this novelty together with OPPO and Xiaomi. Certain brand phones will have a added 4 GB of RAM as they are:

I live X60 Pro

I live V21

I live Y72 and Y52

Realme

One of the fastest growing companies Virtual RAM between their different phones. The peculiarity of Realme is that, depending on the device, you will have more or less extra RAM available, being able to reach the 7 GB extension.

Realme X50, X50 Pro and X50m.

Realme X7 and X7 Pro 5G and X7 Max 5G.

Realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom.

Realme X2 and X2 Pro.

Realme XT.

Realme 8, 8 5G and 8 pro.

Realme 7, 7i and 7 Pro.

Realme 6, 6i and 6 Pro.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro.

Realme Narzo 30 and 30 Pro 5G.

Realme C12.

Realme C20.

Realme V3.

Realme V5.

Realme V15.

Realme Q2 and Q2 Pro.

Realme Q3 and Q3 Pro.

Realme GT, GT Neo, GT Flash, GT Master and GT Master Explorer Edition.

OnePlus

The company has developed virtual RAM under the name of Turbo boost. This function can be found in a limited number of brand devices. The smartphones in question are the following: