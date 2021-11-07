That is what we have now known thanks to some information that comes from China, and that indicates that the Vivo Nex 5, will have seven cameras in total . This would not be news, because we have already seen phones on the market that have a dual camera in front and five in the rear. But in this case the information assures that this model will have six rear sensors. Of course, it is not detailed what type of sensors will be those that make up this new camera.

The race of many manufacturers to offer mobiles with more rear sensors began two or three years ago, when we got to know some terminals that had up to five rear sensors. After that, the trend has been downward in the number of sensors.

The composition of the sensors is ignored, but we can venture to imagine that we will have a main sensor, a telephoto lens or periscope, a wide angle, a macro and a depth sensor. It is that sixth sensor that logically should offer the true novelty in the configuration of the camera. They also point out that for more extravagance, the front photo camera of this phone would be invisible, hidden under the screen. Therefore, in the photographic aspect, this phone would offer us an unprecedented configuration so far, and a totally innovative camera-level display. Of course, the unknown to be solved would be the performance of that sixth sensor.

Are so many sensors necessary?

Logically it depends on the ambitions of the phone itself, on everything it wants to provide us and on the user’s capabilities to be able to take advantage of so many sensors. But the reality is that in recent months the trend is to include fewer sensors in the cameras of mobile phones, in all ranges. It seems that a consensus has been reached in which a camera if it has good sensors, with three of them you have more than enough.

Especially the most important ones, like the main one, the wide angle and a telephoto or periscope. Even at the low end we are seeing mobiles that are returning to dual cameras, with a main sensor and a wide angle, regardless of the macro and the depth. It seems that when the market trend is to have fewer and higher quality sensors, Chinese manufacturers are thinking the opposite.