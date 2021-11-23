We are in the middle of the week of Black Friday and operators continue to launch offers and promotions to improve the prices of their services and rates. One of the last to join has been Oceans, one of the virtual mobile operators of the MásMóvil Group.
As we have already explained on other occasions, virtual mobile operators use the coverage of a large operator to offer their services. In this case, Oceans works thanks to the coverage of Yoigo or Orange, so if we want to contract any of their services we will have to check if in our Orange or Yoigo area they provide us with coverage.
Additional lines at 50% forever
Oceans is committed to offering additional lines at 50% forever on this Black Friday 2021. This type of offer may be familiar to us, although it is not usually applied without the need to contract fiber. If we add to this detail that this 50% is applied to the cheap rates offered by Oceans, it can become an offer practically without competition in the operators’ market.
The Oceans Black Friday promotion offers 50% additional mobile lines to all those users who contract one of the promotional rates before November 30. In the case of different modalities, 50% will be applied on the line with the lowest fee. You can enjoy this offer on lines starting at 6.90 euros, excluding shared rates.
Mobile rates available
The prices of the mobile rates in promotion are as follows:
- Additional line with unlimited minutes and 5 GB to browse for 3.45 euros. For two lines with 5 GB each it will be 10.35 euros.
- Additional line with unlimited minutes and 10 GB to browse for 4.95 euros. For two lines with 10 GB each it will be 14.85 euros.
- Additional line with unlimited minutes and 20 GB to browse for 6.45 euros. For two lines with 20 GB each it will be 19.35 euros.
- Additional line with unlimited minutes and 50 GB to browse for 7.45 euros. For two lines with 50 GB each it will be 22.35 euros.
- Additional line with unlimited minutes and 100 GB to browse for 12.45 euros. For two lines with 100 GB each it will be 37.35 euros.
This is just an example of the cost that would involve hiring an additional line with the same amount of gigabytes to navigate, but we can also combine different rates and the 50% promotion will apply to the least cost mobile line.
Regarding the competence, the closest prices to those offered by dozens are found in Tell me with 35 GB each mobile line for 22.35 euros per month or with 50 GB for 29.85 euros per month. On the other hand, we have Vodafone Yu that offers 30 GB in each line and unlimited data to browse social networks for 30 euros per month. Therefore, it is a good opportunity to hire one of Oceans mobile rates and keep the additional line at 50% forever.