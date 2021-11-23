As we have already explained on other occasions, virtual mobile operators use the coverage of a large operator to offer their services. In this case, Oceans works thanks to the coverage of Yoigo or Orange, so if we want to contract any of their services we will have to check if in our Orange or Yoigo area they provide us with coverage.

Additional lines at 50% forever

Oceans is committed to offering additional lines at 50% forever on this Black Friday 2021. This type of offer may be familiar to us, although it is not usually applied without the need to contract fiber. If we add to this detail that this 50% is applied to the cheap rates offered by Oceans, it can become an offer practically without competition in the operators’ market.

The Oceans Black Friday promotion offers 50% additional mobile lines to all those users who contract one of the promotional rates before November 30. In the case of different modalities, 50% will be applied on the line with the lowest fee. You can enjoy this offer on lines starting at 6.90 euros, excluding shared rates.