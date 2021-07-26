The market for mobile video games does not stop growing and more and more proposals are joining iOS or Android devices to provide entertainment. However, special care must be taken with what type of applications are installed on a smartphone, as some may contain elements that are detrimental to the normal operation of your mobile. One of the biggest fears of the modern digital age is being spied somehow through a hack into an electronic device, such as a PC or our inseparable companion in our day to day: the mobile phone. A practice that has been transferred to the video game sector.

This is because there are mobile games that are capable of spying on you through the microphone of your Android device, so you should remove them as soon as possible if you have any of them installed. The initial list included more than 200 malicious applications that used specific tracking software developed by the Alphonso company, allowing users to spy through the microphone of mobile devices. The objective? Include more invasive advertising through the conversations that he manages to collect or even what you are watching on television.

List of mobile video games that spy on you and you should delete

Although initially there were many video games that included this Alphonso malware To spy through the mobile microphone, the list has been considerably reduced and at this time you have to be especially careful with the titles that we mention below:

Ping Pong Stars – Table Tennis

Basketball 3D

Baseball Shots

Cricket 3D

Dark runner

So that, If you have any of these video games installed on your Android device, you’d better remove it as soon as possible. These types of applications have been located in Google Play, but it is not ruled out that they may also be circulating in the App Store, so if you have an iOS device, it will be better that you also exercise caution in this regard. Other games such as Real Bowling Strike, Toon Crush or Bird Zappers. If you have any doubts about the titles that can be harmful through this practice, this google play search It will be very useful for you to identify them.

The problem with these titles is that It is not specified what the app will do with the microphone when requesting access to it, something that is punished with harsh in the whole world. That is why the list has been greatly reduced in recent times, it does not guarantee that some more may not appear in the future, so you better take special care when installing these types of apps on your smartphone. If you want to avoid any kind of suspicious activity before accepting the conditions of the game, it would be better to visit the website of the developer studio, the Google Play or App Store tab or even the hidden options that may exist in the application itself. In this way you will be protected against any type of practice with which they can spy on you.